Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/20

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The following work is scheduled on Broome County roadways beginning Monday, July 20th. Cleaning ditches on West Chenango Road, Dunham Hill Road, Old Route 17, Hardie Road, Twist Run Road, & Terrace Drive

Culvert work on Bunn Hill Road, Old Newark Valley Road, Terrace Drive, Hardie Road, Ouaquaga Road, & Old Route 17.

Blacktop repairs on Twist Run Road

Guide rail repairs on Nanticoke Road, Greenwood Road & Industrial Park

Mowing the right of way on county roadways

Striping county roadways with paint truck

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