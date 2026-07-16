Dorchester and Greenwood Park Beaches Close Early Due to Air Quality
(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – Due to poor air quality and reduced visibility, Broome County will close the beaches at Dorchester Park and Greenwood Park at 4:30 p.m. today, July 16.
Residents are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions and limit prolonged outdoor activity, especially children, older adults, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.
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