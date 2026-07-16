WRS Reminder: Annuity Payments on August 3

The upcoming settlement date for the August 2026 WRS annuity payments will be on August 3, Monday, instead of August 1, Saturday.

Under state law, monthly WRS annuity payments are payable on the first day of the month. When the day falls on a weekend or holiday, it is moved to the next regular business day.

For more information, see notable exceptions on annuity payments via electronic deposit and paper check.

Secure Your WRS Applications, Forms, and Payments

Take extra precautions to securely submit or access your forms, applications, and payments by mail, online or in-person.

If you believe fraud may have occurred or is about to occur on your WRS account, notify your bank, local law enforcement, and ETF right away.

Visit ETF’s Fraud page to know more about identity theft, reporting fraud and abuse, and ETF’s response to such reports.

Know More About Fraud