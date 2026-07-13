July 2026: Everyday Choices to Lower Cancer Risks

Join our webinar to learn about risk factors, screenings and simple steps to support a healthier lifestyle. Gain practical tools for your long-term well-being.

Tuesday, August 11, noon (Central Time)

Register

Strength Training with Resistance Bands

Expect controlled movements, muscle-burning sequences and a supportive, motivating atmosphere that keeps you coming back for more. The first 100 people to register will receive a set of resistance bands in the mail!

Four-week series starting August 5, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. (Central Time)

Sign Up

Lunchtime Boost: Full Body Stretch

Need a quick reset in the middle of your day? Join us for 15-minute well-being breaks designed to help you recharge, refocus and feel your best. Register once and join us when you’re available.

Friday, August 14, noon (Central Time)

Complete Survey

Workshop: Healthy Aging

Aging well starts with the choices you make today. Join our 6-week virtual workshop to build confidence and take a proactive approach to your long-term health. Learn practical ways to support your mind and body for a better quality of life.

Wednesdays starting August 19, noon to 1 p.m. (Central Time)

Register

Discovery Walk: Green Spaces

Ready to explore Wisconsin in a whole new way? Join a unique discovery walk complementing the Wander Wisconsin Challenge.

Discover the beauty of our state as we stroll through stunning green spaces. Arrive at any time and enjoy the trails at your own pace.

NOTE: Registration for the Wander Wisconsin physical activity challenge will open on August 12. Stay tuned for an invitation to register next month!

Thursday, August 27, 4:00-6:30 p.m. (Central Time)

Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center, Ashland, WI

Sign Up

Yoga and Pilates: Annual Series

Meeting every Monday at 4 p.m. (Central), this series is designed for all fitness levels. Here’s a preview of the rotational schedule for the summer:

Outdoor Hatha Yoga: Ongoing until August 10

Ongoing until August 10 Pilates: August 17-September 28

Register once and join when you’re available. Past recording are also available at the Well Wisconsin Group Fitness page

Complete Survey

Back-to-School Cooking for Busy Families

Back-to-school season is almost here—and with it comes packed schedules and the daily meal scramble. Sign up for our 5-week virtual cooking series, designed to make mealtime feel simpler, calmer and more manageable without sacrificing nourishment or connection.

Thursdays, starting September 27, noon to 12:45 p.m. (Central Time)

Register

Questions about the Well Wisconsin program or the Wellness from Within challenge? Call WebMD customer service at 1-800-821-6591.

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