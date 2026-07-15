The SWIB Podcast Market Update: 2nd Quarter 2026

Check out the latest episode of The SWIB Podcast Market Update, and hear Jeff Lucas, a senior portfolio manager on SWIB’s fixed income team, discuss factors such as inflation, federal reserve policy, and economic growth and how these factors influenced fixed income markets during the second quarter.

Lucas also explains how fixed income plays an important role in the overall investment strategy for the Core Fund and what key economic indicators or market developments the fixed income team will be watching closely through the second half of the year.

Each quarter, The SWIB Podcast Market Update talks with SWIB staff about the economy, markets, and how the WRS Trust Funds are impacted. Each episode also discusses how SWIB works to help the WRS grow and protect members’ benefits, giving them peace of mind to focus on work, life, and the future.

The SWIB Podcast

Subscribe now to The SWIB Podcast: Wisconsin Retirement System Insights. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and wherever else you get podcasts. You can listen from your car, on your evening walk, or wherever else is convenient.