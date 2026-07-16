Morgan State Student Named 2026 Astronaut Scholar

Tyrah Weems Becomes University’s Fifth Recipient of the Highly Competitive National STEM Honor Awarded by the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation

Morgan State University senior Tyrah Weems was recently named a 2026 Astronaut Scholar by the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF), earning one of the nation’s most prestigious undergraduate awards for exceptional students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The competitive field of honorees for this year’s cohort encompasses 79 awarded scholarships to students from 54 different universities across the nation, with Weems being one of four students from an historically Black college or university (HBCU).

Chosen for her outstanding academic achievement, research promise and demonstrated innovation, Weems joins an elite cohort of undergraduate scholars recognized for their potential to advance scientific discovery and technological innovation. She becomes Morgan’s fifth Astronaut Scholar, continuing a tradition of national STEM excellence established by previous recipients Tyler Austin (2024), Sarai Rankin (2022), Mikayla Harris (2021) and Micaela Fleetwood (2020).

“Tyrah’s selection as an Astronaut Scholar is a tremendous accomplishment and a testament to her exceptional intellect, unwavering curiosity and strong research interest,” said Gerald Whitaker, director of Defense and Space Programs at Morgan and the University’s Astronaut Scholarship Foundation liaison. “We are very proud to see her join this distinguished community of Astronaut Scholars and look forward to watching her progression in the field of biomedicine.”

As an Astronaut Scholar, Weems receives a scholarship award. Additionally, she will take part in a yearlong professional development experience that includes mentorship from an NASA astronaut, scholar alumnus or a professional advisor from an ASF partner organization with technical proficiency in a STEM-related industry; membership in the Astronaut Scholar Honor Society; participation in the Michael Collins Family Professional Development Program; and an all-expenses-paid trip to Houston, Texas, for the ASF Innovators Symposium and Gala, where she will be formally recognized and present her research during the Astronaut Scholar Technical Conference.

“It’s the greatest honor to have been selected as an ASF scholar, and especially to have represented my Morgan State biology mentor…even more pride to be representing my institution on such a large scale,” said Weems.

A senior Biology major with a minor in Chemistry and a near-perfect 3.99 GPA, Weems has distinguished herself through a growing portfolio of biomedical research and academic achievement. A family health experience sparked her passion for translational science and has since evolved through undergraduate research at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore, where she investigated neurological disease, HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders and potential biomarkers for early diagnosis. At Morgan, Weems has complemented her research with leadership as a student-athlete, honors scholar and member of the Student Research Center, while pursuing a long-term goal of advancing biomedical research that improves early disease detection and expands equitable access to quality healthcare.

In addition to her academic and research achievements, Weems is an equally accomplished student-athlete. The Virginia Beach native is a standout on Morgan’s Bears Volleyball team, where her on- and off-the-court performance has earned several distinctions, including being named a 2026 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars Female Athlete of the Year semifinalist, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) All-Academic Team, and the Morgan State All-Academic Team. In the 2025-2026 academic year, Weems also served as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President, rounding out a robust schedule for this Morgan scholar, researcher and athlete.

Looking forward to the access and opportunity being an ASF Scholar offers, Weems added, “I hope to gain insight into how my research interests and acquired research knowledge can be best applied translationally, so that I may be able to see their direct effects on patient outcomes in the future as an aspiring physician-scientist. These experiences have continued to fuel my passion for science and medicine.”

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation awards its scholarships annually to outstanding junior and senior STEM students nominated by their institutions. Founded by the Mercury 7 astronauts, the nonprofit organization has invested more than $9 million in supporting the nation's next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators.

“Each new class of Astronaut Scholars represents the future of innovation and discovery,” said Colleen Middlebrooks, president and CEO of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. “The 2026 Astronaut Scholars have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, curiosity and leadership, and we are proud to support them as they continue pursuing breakthroughs that will shape the future of STEM. We look forward to welcoming them into the ASF family and seeing the impact they will make in their fields and beyond.”

Congratulations to Tyrah Weems for this distinguished honor! Her selection reflects Morgan’s continued commitment to preparing student researchers to compete successfully on the national stage, contributing to the future of scientific discovery and technological advancement.