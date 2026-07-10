Morgan State University’s Remarkable Rise Earns Seven More Years of Accreditation

Middle States Reaffirms University's Academic Excellence, Building Upon Eight Years of Historic Growth, Expanded Research, Record Enrollment and National Ascendancy

BALTIMORE — Following a comprehensive, institution-wide evaluation, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) has reaffirmed Morgan State University’s accreditation, confirming that Maryland’s largest Historically Black College or University (HBCU) continues to meet the rigorous standards required of leading institutions of higher education. The reaffirmation, which extends the University’s accreditation through 2033, comes at a defining moment in Morgan’s evolution, reinforcing the strength of an institution that has simultaneously expanded its academic offerings, increased enrollment to record levels and strengthened its position as one of the nation’s fastest-rising research universities.

Accreditation serves as one of the highest forms of institutional quality assurance in higher education, verifying that a university meets established standards for governance, academic excellence, student success and continuous institutional improvement. Morgan has maintained continuous membership with MSCHE since 1925.

The Commission’s action follows a comprehensive self-study process that began in 2024 and concluded with MSCHE’s accreditation decision on June 25, 2026, which is now reflected in the University’s official Statement of Accreditation Status. Throughout the review, Morgan demonstrated compliance with the Commission’s core standards of mission and governance; ethics and integrity; design, delivery and assessment of the student learning experience; support of the student experience; and planning, resources and institutional improvement.

“Reaffirmation of Morgan’s accreditation confirms our University's continued attainment of the highest standards of academic quality, institutional integrity and student success,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. “For every student, alumnus and employer, this reaccreditation reinforces the enduring value of a Morgan degree. As we continue to elevate our research enterprise, expand academic opportunities and invest in transformative student experiences, this outcome validates that our growth has remained firmly grounded in educational excellence and sustained public trust.”

The accreditation self-study serves as a comprehensive institutional assessment, enabling universities to evaluate their effectiveness, identify opportunities for improvement and align future priorities with strategic goals. At Morgan, the process engaged leadership and stakeholders from across the institution in examining every aspect of University operations, while documenting the effectiveness of policies, academic programs and student support systems.

Morgan’s accreditation effort was led by Solomon Alao, Ph.D., assistant vice president of Assessment and Operations and the University's accreditation liaison officer, who chaired the MSCHE Self-Study Steering Committee alongside Kara Turner, Ph.D., senior vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, who served as co-chair.

The reaffirmation also reflects the remarkable trajectory Morgan has sustained since its previous accreditation review in 2018. In the years that followed, the University experienced one of the most transformative chapters in its history, including:

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education is a voluntary, nongovernmental membership association recognized by the U.S. secretary of education as an accreditor of degree-granting institutions across Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through its independent, third-party accreditation process, the Commission evaluates institutions as a whole, to ensure they demonstrate educational quality, institutional effectiveness and continuous improvement while maintaining public confidence in higher education.

For Morgan, the Commission’s reaffirmation represents more than continued accreditation; it validates an institution whose rapid ascent has been matched by an unwavering commitment to academic quality, accountability and student success, as it continues its advancement toward even greater national prominence.

About Morgan

Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is a Carnegie-classified high research (R2) institution offering more than 150 baccalaureate, master’s degree, doctorate and certificate programs. As Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University, and the only university to have its entire campus designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and seeks to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visit www.morgan.edu.

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Media Contacts:

Larry Jones, or Dell Jackson, for Morgan State University PR

443-885-3022