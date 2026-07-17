Morgan State University Launches Artificial Intelligence Degree to Prepare Students for the Next Era of Innovation

New Undergraduate Program and Interdisciplinary Risk Management Course Expand Career-Ready Offerings Aligned With the Future of Work and the Demands of an AI-Driven Economy

BALTIMORE — Recognizing that artificial intelligence is rapidly redefining industries, occupations and the skills employers demand, Morgan State University is transforming its academic offerings to prepare graduates for the next generation of innovation. This fall, the University launches its new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence. Offered by the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences, the undergraduate program reflects the accelerating influence of AI across every sector of the global economy. Coinciding with the offer of a new degree, Morgan’s Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management (Graves School) is also introducing a new interdisciplinary course in risk management, equipping students with another critical competency increasingly sought in today’s technology-driven workforce.

Approved by both the Morgan State University Board of Regents and the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC), the new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence represents the strategic reimagining of Morgan’s former Bachelor of Science in Cloud Computing. As advances in artificial intelligence continue to reshape the technology landscape, the University adapted the program to place AI at its center, creating a curriculum that prepares students to design, develop and responsibly deploy intelligent systems across a wide range of industries. The transformed program reflects Morgan’s commitment to continually aligning its academic offerings with emerging technologies and evolving workforce demands.

The new degree program arrives as employers across virtually every sector seek professionals capable of designing, deploying and responsibly managing AI technologies. Students enrolled in the program will study AI models and intelligent agents, AI-driven cybersecurity, AI applications in cloud computing, and quantum machine learning, while building strong foundations in programming, mathematics, data science and computational theory. The curriculum combines rigorous technical instruction with project-based learning, undergraduate research and real-world AI applications that prepare graduates for careers in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, robotics, cloud computing, data science and related fields.

Unlike traditional lecture-based instruction, every AI and machine learning course offered by Morgan incorporates hands-on projects developed by the University’s faculty and students, giving learners practical experience solving real-world challenges, while they build competitive portfolios for internships, graduate study and careers with leading technology organizations. The program also emphasizes the ethical development of AI, addressing issues such as fairness, bias, privacy, transparency, security and the creation of trustworthy intelligent systems. Students will receive personalized support from faculty mentors, graduate students and an AI-powered advising platform developed within the Department of Computer Science.

“Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed the direction of computing,” said Shuangbao Wang, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science. “Rather than simply updating an existing curriculum, we reinvented the entire program to ensure students graduate with the knowledge and experience required to lead in an AI-first world. Our emphasis on project-based learning, undergraduate research and ethical AI development prepares graduates not only to use intelligent technologies but to create them responsibly.”

Building upon the Department of Computer Science’s existing portfolio of 18 artificial intelligence courses, the newly transformed degree program integrates those strengths into a cohesive undergraduate curriculum focused exclusively on artificial intelligence and its rapidly expanding applications. The curriculum introduces advanced topics including reinforcement learning, agentic AI for cyber threat detection and analysis, natural language processing and quantum machine learning, reflecting the rapidly evolving needs of both industry and research.

“The launch of this degree program demonstrates Morgan’s commitment to aligning academic excellence with the technologies and industries shaping tomorrow’s workforce,” said Paul B. Tchounwou, Ph.D., dean of the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences. “As artificial intelligence continues to influence scientific discovery, healthcare, business, government and virtually every other aspect of society, our students must graduate with the technical expertise, critical thinking skills and ethical perspective necessary to become innovators, researchers and leaders in this transformative era.”

Complementing the University’s expanding technology offerings, the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management will also introduce Holistically Assessing Risks (MGBU 363) this fall. Although not a degree program, the course marks the first step toward a distinctive, interdisciplinary Risk Management certificate that will prepare students to earn the nationally recognized Associate in Risk Management (ARMTM) credential through The Institutes Knowledge Group.

Designed for students across multiple disciplines — not solely business majors — the course explores how organizations identify, analyze and mitigate risks ranging from cybersecurity threats and data privacy concerns to financial uncertainty, operational disruptions and reputational challenges. Students studying artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, analytics, communications, public policy, information systems and other fields will gain practical analytical and strategic decision-making skills that are increasingly valued by employers.

The introduction of both offerings underscores Morgan’s broader commitment to designing academic programs that anticipate workforce trends while responding to the evolving needs of employers and society. As two of the University’s fastest-growing academic units, the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences and the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management continue expanding opportunities that position Morgan graduates to compete — and lead — in the innovation economy.

With the Graves School now the University’s largest academic school by enrollment, and with Morgan’s investments in artificial intelligence accelerating across research, teaching and infrastructure, the new academic offerings represent another significant advancement of the University’s vision as a leading public urban research institution — an institution that prepares students for careers that increasingly demand technological fluency, interdisciplinary thinking and adaptable leadership.

About Morgan

Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is a Carnegie-classified high research (R2) institution offering more than 150 baccalaureate, master’s degree, doctorate and certificate programs. As Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University, and the only university to have its entire campus designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and seeks to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visit www.morgan.edu.

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Media Contacts:

Larry Jones, or Dell Jackson, for Morgan State University PR

443-885-3022