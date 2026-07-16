Elections: Special Called Meeting for Early Voting Plan

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE IREDELL COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

July 15, 2026

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the North Carolina Open Meetings Law, N.C.G.S. § 143-318.9, et.seq., that the Iredell County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 5:15 pm, location Board of Elections Office, 203 Stockton Street, Statesville, NC 28677

The purpose of this special-called meeting is limited to the following items of business:

For the Board of Elections to vote on previous Early Voting Plan B for November 3, 2026, election which starts October 15 and ends October 31. Plan B that will be voted on consists of:

• 5 Early Voting sites (Board of Elections office, War Memorial Building, Lake Norman Fire Department, Harmony American Legion and ISS CATS Building)

• Monday-Friday 8am-7:30pm, 2 Saturdays (October 24 & October 31) 8am-3pm

In accordance with N.C.G.S. §143-318.10, this meeting is open to the public, and any person is entitled to attend.

Please take notice that there will be no public comment period during this meeting. While the public is invited to attend and observe the deliberations and actions of the Iredell County Board of Elections, visitors will not be permitted to address the body or participate in the discussions.

This the 15 day of July, 2026

Jason Abernethy

Chair, Iredell County Board of Elections