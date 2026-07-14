Welcome Deputy Stanley White

Please join Sheriff Darren Campbell in welcoming Deputy Stanley White, who joins the Iredell County Sheriff's Office as a Detention Deputy at the Iredell County Detention Center! Originally from Iredell County, White is excited to begin his career with the Sheriff's Office in the community he proudly calls home. After high school, White served four years in the United States Marine Corps before completing Basic Law Enforcement Training in December 2024. His commitment to service has taken him from serving our country to now continuing that commitment here at home. We are excited to have White as part of our team and look forward to the dedication, professionalism, and strong work ethic he will bring.

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