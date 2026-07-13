Virginia Fugitive Arrested in Iredell County

NEWS RELEASE

Date/Time of Offense: July 9th, 2026

Location of Incident: 110 Lone Pine Road, Statesville.

Offense(s)/Charge(s): Extradition of VA

Suspect(s): Brian Travis Wingler, 54 Years Old

110 Lone Pine Road

Statesville, North Carolina 28625

Sheriff Darren Campbell stated: On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division received information from the Wytheville Police Department in Virginia regarding Brian Travis Wingler, who is wanted in connection with the theft of multiple narcotic medications from a nursing home. Wingler is currently facing more than 15 felony charges in Virginia, including Felony Larceny and multiple Felony Possession of Schedule I, Schedule II, and Schedule IV Controlled Substance charges.

After receiving this information, detectives immediately began investigating to locate Wingler and ensure he did not have the opportunity to target healthcare facilities or nursing homes within Iredell County.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Wingler was staying at a residence on Long Pine Road in Statesville.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, with assistance from deputies assigned to the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team and the Warrants Division, located Wingler at the residence and took him into custody on Thursday, July 9th.

During the investigation, detectives also seized multiple prescription medications from the home. Those medications are being reviewed by the Wytheville Police Department to determine whether they are connected to the medications reported stolen in Virginia.

Wingler was taken before an Iredell County magistrate, where he received a $75,000 secured bond on a Fugitive from Justice (Extradition) charge while awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Detectives continue to investigate this case, and additional charges are expected.