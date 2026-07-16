Applications for Affordable Housing and Community Development Programs Being Accepted

South Dakota Housing (SDH) is now accepting applications for one state funded program and several federal funding programs that help communities meet their housing needs. Funding is available in 2026 through the HOME Investment Partnerships, Housing Tax Credit, Housing Opportunity Fund, Housing Trust Fund and Emergency Solutions Grants programs. Applications are available now, with all submissions due by 5:00 pm Central Time on the last working day of August.

Eligible applicants vary by program and may include nonprofit, for-profit entity, tribal government, housing authority, political subdivision of South Dakota or agency of South Dakota. Applicants are encouraged to review each program’s guidelines to determine eligibility.

Here is a quick snapshot of each program:

HOME Program Funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), this program provides funds to developers for acquisition, new construction or rehab of affordable housing – single and multifamily. Projects must serve households at 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) or below.

Housing Tax Credit Program Created under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, this program incentivizes the construction or rehab of housing for low-income households at 60 percent AMI and below. Developers typically raise equity by syndicating these tax credits to investors.

Housing Opportunity Fund This flexible fund can support rental or homeownership housing, including new construction and rehab. It also covers homebuyer assistance, home repairs and homelessness prevention. While applications for housing development are accepted on a first come-first served basis, applications for assistance programs will be accepted during the competitive cycle in August. Projects can serve up to 115 percent AMI.

Housing Trust Fund Also funded by HUD, this program helps increase affordable rental housing for extremely low-income South Dakotans at 30 percent AMI and below.

Emergency Solutions Grants Program Funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), this program provides funds to communities to prevent and reduce homelessness. Funds can be used for emergency shelter operations, homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing and related services.

Program allocation plans or desk guides and application forms can be found on SD Housing’s website at www.sdhousing.org.

Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. Central Time Monday, Aug. 31 and must be submitted via SD Housing's online submission portal. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

Funding awards are anticipated to be announced in December. For more information on the housing development programs, reach out to a housing development officer at 605.773.3181.

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About South Dakota Housing

South Dakota Housing Development Authority was created by the South Dakota Legislature in 1973 with a stated mission to provide opportunities for quality, affordable housing for South Dakotans. South Dakota Housing is a self-supporting, nonprofit entity known for our commitment for providing innovative financing solutions to create and preserve affordable housing. South Dakota Housing utilizes housing bonds, tax credits, and other federal and state resources to fund housing programs which provide mortgage and downpayment assistance, housing construction and rehabilitation, homelessness prevention, rental assistance, and educational opportunities.

For more information:

Chas Olson, Executive Director, SD Housing, 605.773.3181