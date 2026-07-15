SD Housing Notice of Hearing on Bond Issue - West Park Portfolio

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDH) will hold a public hearing pursuant to Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT, at SDH’s Conference Room, 3060 East Elizabeth Street, Pierre, South Dakota, and via Microsoft Teams platform in which participants may join by telephone at 1.469.253.5858; phone conference code: 191 003 51#. Interested persons may also access the public hearing online via the Microsoft Teams link; meeting ID: 237 832 177 016 568; passcode: 8eP3gD2m.

This hearing is for the proposed issuance of multifamily housing bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $28,000,000 for the purpose of financing the acquisition and rehabilitation of West Park Portfolio, a 231-unit apartment building, providing multifamily housing. The developer will be Evergreen Development Solutions LLC (the “Sponsor”) or an affiliate thereof. West Park Portfolio will be located at (i) 1018 11th Street, Rapid City, South Dakota, (ii) 2201 West 46th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and (iii) 505 West Main Street, Vermillion, South Dakota.

The proceeds received by SDH from the sale of the bonds, net of cost of issuance and the establishment of reserves, will be loaned to the Sponsor or an affiliate thereof for the acquisition and rehabilitation of the development described above. The bonds will be payable from loan repayments to be made by the owner and other revenues pledged by SDH. Neither SDH nor the State of South Dakota will be liable thereon and the bonds will not be a debt of the state.

All persons interested will be given an opportunity to express their views at the hearing, or may present their views in writing addressed to the undersigned prior to the hearing, which written comments will be considered at the hearing.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this hearing is being held in a physically accessible place. Please notify SDH 48 hours before the public hearing if you have special needs for which SDH will need to make arrangements.

SDH does not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin.

Chas Olson

Executive Director

South Dakota Housing Development Authority

PO Box 1237

Pierre, SD 57501