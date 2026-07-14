Notice of Hearing on Bond Issues - Tax-Exempt Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds

SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

NOTICE OF HEARING ON BOND ISSUES

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority (the “Authority”) will hold a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, August 6, 2026, at the Authority Conference Room, 3060 East Elizabeth Street, Pierre, SD, for the purpose of taking public testimony regarding the proposed issuance of tax-exempt single family mortgage revenue bonds of the Authority, in one or more series, in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $600,000,000 (six-hundred million dollars) as part of its plan for financing lower rate mortgage loans for eligible homebuyers in the state of South Dakota.

The bonds proposed to be issued pursuant to the plan described in this notice shall be issued pursuant to a plan of finance no later than 36 months of the date of issuance of the first series of bonds. Such bonds may refund outstanding mortgage revenue bonds of the Authority (or replace prepayments and excess revenues used for such purpose), be “new money” bonds utilizing a portion of the Authority’s federal volume cap allocation in connection with the Authority’s program of funding lower rate mortgage loans for eligible homebuyers, and/or fund down payment assistance and closing costs in connection with the program. Eligible mortgage lenders are invited to participate in the program.

Additional information with respect to the proposed bonds and the Authority’s program may be obtained from South Dakota Housing Development Authority, P.O. Box 1237, Pierre, SD 57501-1237, or by calling 605-773-3181. Written comments regarding the bonds and the plan of finance may be submitted through 5 p.m. on August 5, 2026.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this hearing is being held in a physically accessible place. Please notify the Authority 48 hours before the public hearing if you have special needs for which the Authority will need to make arrangements.

A report of the hearing will be submitted to the Governor of the State, who will consider the proposed issuance of the Bonds for approval for purposes of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and Section 11-11-45, South Dakota Codified Laws.

The Authority does not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.