DNR enforcement actions, published 07/16/2026

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dallas County

City of Woodward

Cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state; submit locking mechanism documentation for all structures; comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; and pay a $3,500 administrative penalty.

Louisa County

Cat-Nip Ridge Manure Application, Inc.

Develop and submit for approval a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for manure application, which must include provisions on the inspection of equipment and a response procedure for equipment failures; immediately implement the SOP upon approval; pay $900.10 in fish restitution and investigative costs; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty, with $3,000 of the penalty paid as a Supplemental Environmental Project to Louisa County Conservation Board.

Polk County

Dean Meyer dba Meyer Auto Co.

Complete a Notice of Intent for coverage under National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System General Permit No. 1 (GP No. 1) and submit it along with appropriate fees; complete a site-specific stormwater pollution prevention plan that complies with all legal requirements and submit for approval; within 30 days after GP No. 1 is issued, submit employee training records consistent with the permit's requirements; within 30 days after GP No. 1 is issued, submit records of inspection as required by the permit; within 180 days after GP No. 1 is issued, submit analysis results from monitoring; comply with all conditions of GP No. 1; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Pottawattamie County

Charles Nielsen

cease open burning landscape waste within a quarter mile of any residence; comply with all open burning laws in the future; and pay a $2,000 administrative penalty and a stipulated $3,000 administrative penalty for any open burning violation(s) within the next twelve months.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.