Important Changes Heading in to the 2026-2027 Hunting Seasons

Deer license sales will now begin at 9 a.m., on Aug. 15 , which is a change from previous years.

, which is a change from previous years. Audubon, Carroll and Greene counties have been added to the Antlered-buck only first regular gun season.

Population Management January Antlerless Season will be available in Allamakee and Winneshiek counties only, if the number of unsold antlerless licenses on the third Monday in December exceeds 100.

ONLINE DEER AND TURKEY license sales will stop two weeks prior to the season opening to ensure tag delivery.

license sales will stop two weeks prior to the season opening to ensure tag delivery. TREESTANDS on public land must have a metal tag with the owner’s DNR issued customer identification number attached and visible from the ground.

on public land must have a metal tag with the owner’s DNR issued customer identification number attached and visible from the ground. A new online tool now allows for instant reporting of buck deer “ deadheads ” from Feb. 1 through July 31. More information about the new digital reporting process is on p. 42 of the upcoming hunting regulations.

” from Feb. 1 through July 31. More information about the new digital reporting process is on p. 42 of the upcoming hunting regulations. TRAPPING Identification tags attached to traps may include either the trapper’s name and address OR their DNR issued customer identification number.

Iowa now has TWO ZONES for resident deer hunting: ZONE A and ZONE B. Hunters may purchase up to two General Deer licenses, including any combination of ZONE A or ZONE B licenses, consisting of no more than one archery season and one firearm season tag of choice.

NEW ZONE B (county Any-Deer quotas for resident hunters)

The new ZONE B counties (in red) includes CRAWFORD, IDA, LYON, O’BRIEN, PLYMOUTH, SHELBY, SIOUX, & WOODBURY.

A limited quota of county specific Any-deer licenses will be available for purchase in select ZONE B counties on a first come basis, beginning at 9 a.m., Aug. 15. Quotas are shown as the number in each county. Purchasing a ZONE B county Any-deer license counts toward one of the two available resident General Licenses (archery and/or firearm). Limit one per hunter.

ZONE B allows hunting for Antlered-buck only (at least one forked antler) in all seasons EXCEPT Youth, Disabled, Landowner-Tenant and Depredation. PARTY HUNTING is NOT allowed in ZONE B for residents and nonresidents- ZONE B requires each hunter to tag their own deer.

ZONE B Antlered-buck only licenses are valid zone-wide; county-specific Any-deer licenses are valid only in the designated county.

ZONE B licenses are NOT allowed in ZONE A.

NEW ZONE A (all counties not shaded black)