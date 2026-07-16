Water use permits for review, published 07/16/2026

DES MOINES – The DNR Water Quality Bureau has the following draft water use permits posted for public review. Water use permits regulate how Iowa’s water resources are allocated to ensure facilities use water efficiently and responsibly, at rates and quantities consistent with permit conditions.

As part of the permit review process, the public has the right, and is encouraged, to comment on draft water use permits. Please submit any comments to [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. Comments can also be sent to: 6200 Park Avenue, Suite 200, Des Moines, Iowa 50321.

Water Use Permits for Review

Find permit document details at: www.iowadnr.gov/waterusepermits

O’Brien County

City View Farms East, 4135 Yellow Ave, Sutherland, IA 51058

Log No. 34,700

City View Farms East requests a newly-modified water use permit authorizing withdrawals of water from three Cretaceous Dakota Sandstone wells, each about 500 feet deep, located in the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 14, and from one new Cretaceous Dakota Sandstone well, about 575 feet deep, in the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 14, and from Waterman Creek, located in the NE ¼ of Section 15, all in T95N, R39W, O’Brien County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 78.9 million gallons per year at a maximum rate of 420 gallons per minute throughout each year for use in a cattle feeding operation on land generally described as the NW ¼ of Section 14 and the NE ¼ of Section 15, all in T95N, R39W, O’Brien County, Iowa.

The proposed permit modification represents the construction of the new Dakota well as described above. The instantaneous pumping capacity is being increased from 240 gallons per minute to 420 gallons per minute to facilitate operational flexibility.

The Department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code 567) and recommends the permit be granted.

A copy of the summary report for the application is available at the website address listed above, or upon request to the Department at the address listed above. Public comments can be sent to [email protected], and should specify the applicant's log number. The public comment period ends August 5.