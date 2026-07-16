Partners in Policymaking: Applications open for 2026-2027 class

The Wisconsin Partners in Policymaking program is a six-session advocacy training to prepare future leaders around the state who can work with lawmakers and communities to support the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all aspects of life.

What are the dates and times of the sessions?

All sessions run from 12:00 to 8 pm on Fri and 8:30 to 3 pm on Sat. Overnight lodging and meals are paid for by BPDD.

• November 13 & 14, 2026 (Madison*)

• December 11 & 12, 2026 (Virtual only)

• January 22 & 23, 2027 (Virtual only)

• February 26 & 27, 2027 (Virtual only)

• April 9 & 10, 2027 (Madison*)

• May 14 & 15, 2027 (Madison*)

*If attending in person is difficult, please contact Jenny Neugart, Project Manager at Jennifer.neugart@wisconsin.gov to discuss options.

Who can attend?

We are looking for motivated individuals who want to create inclusive communities and are:

Parents or primary caregivers of children under 21 with developmental disabilities

Adults with developmental disabilities

Adult siblings or family members of individuals with developmental disabilities

We want cultural and geographic diversity in the group attending. Participants will be chosen by a team of parents, self-advocates, and professionals.

What is the cost?

Partners is funded by BPDD and covers costs associated with the training, hotel rooms, meals, and materials.

Topics covered

History of the disability rights movement

Self-determination, self-advocacy, and person-centered planning

Disability policy and ways to change systems of support

Community engagement, organizing, and grassroots advocacy

School inclusion, integrated employment, and community-supported living

The legislative process and legislative advocacy

Applications due October 23rd, 2026.