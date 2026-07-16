Gridwater Regulation Crowdfunding Offering Is Now Live

Gridwater focuses on decentralized water treatment and related service operations for commercial, industrial, municipal, and community needs. Water has to be treated, routed, documented, billed, and kept compliant every day. Gridwater is building mobile t

The company also reports progress on equipment financing and production planning for its mobile water treatment fleet.

Water infrastructure needs practical execution, not just big ideas. We are focused on getting equipment built, financed, deployed, and working in the field. This offering is another step in that plan.” — Ken Berenger, Executive Chairman of Gridwate

SHERMAN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gridwater, Inc. , a Water On Demand® company focused on mobile water treatment infrastructure, today announced the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding offering through Andes Capital Group, LLC.The offering opens a path for eligible accredited and non-accredited investors to participate while Gridwater advances the equipment, financing, and production schedule behind its planned 2026 fleet.From Plan to ProductionGridwater has moved beyond the planning stage. Phase One began with the purchase order for the company’s first mobile wastewater treatment unit. The first truck is funded and in production for an expected summer launch.Financing approvals and production dates are now in place for the planned 2026 fleet. Gridwater has secured more than $1 million in equipment financing approvals to support the rollout, with production scheduling established for the fleet.“Water infrastructure needs practical execution, not just big ideas,” said Ken Berenger, Executive Chairman of Gridwater. “We are focused on getting equipment built, financed, deployed, and working in the field. This offering is another step in that plan.”The progress matters because the equipment is not background infrastructure. It is the operating platform. Gridwater’s model is built around financing mobile treatment capacity, deploying it into customer work, and repeating that cycle responsibly as the business proves itself.Why Regulation CrowdfundingThe decision to raise through Regulation Crowdfunding is deliberate. Conventional private capital raising often limits participation to a relatively narrow audience.“We did not want this to be available only to the usual private-capital audience,” Berenger said. “Water touches everyone. If we are building a business around treating it, we wanted more people to have the opportunity to participate.”Gridwater’s Regulation Crowdfunding offering is being conducted through Andes Capital Group, LLC. On the official offering page, investors can read the Form C, examine the offering terms and risk disclosures, and see how the investment process works.The Model: Treatment That Goes to the WorkGridwater focuses on decentralized water treatment and related service operations for commercial, industrial, municipal, and community needs. Water has to be treated, routed, documented, billed, and kept compliant every day. Gridwater is building mobile treatment capacity designed to bring more of that work closer to where the need exists.Legacy service patterns can waste time and motion as trucks move between job sites and disposal points. Operators also carry route friction, documentation burdens, and regulatory pressure. Gridwater is building around a different model: treatment capability, disciplined deployment, and field operations designed to improve how the work gets done.Equipment financing is integral to that model. Financing the fleet can reduce the amount of equity capital consumed by each vehicle and support a more repeatable path as additional trucks are produced and deployed.“Each truck is more than a piece of equipment,” Berenger said. “It is a mobile operating platform. Financing, building, and deploying those units is how the business plan becomes real.”The OfferingThe Regulation Crowdfunding offering is now open through Andes Capital Group, LLC.Eligible investors may participate through the official offering page: https://takeoffintelligence.com/opportunities/gridwater The Form C, offering terms, subscription materials, risk factors, financial disclosures, and related materials are available through the platform.About GridwaterGridwater, Inc. develops mobile water and wastewater treatment solutions for commercial, industrial, municipal, and related applications. The company’s work centers on the practical requirements behind decentralized treatment: equipment, financing, deployment, service, documentation, compliance, and customer support.Investor NoticeThis press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The securities offering is made only through the official Regulation Crowdfunding offering materials available through Andes Capital Group, LLC. Investors should read the Form C, offering terms, subscription documents, risk factors, financial disclosures, and related materials before investing.Private company investments are speculative and involve substantial risk, including illiquidity and the possible loss of the entire investment. No investment outcome, return, tax treatment, liquidity event, deployment schedule, financing outcome, or business result is guaranteed. Any investment must be made only through the official offering platform and in accordance with applicable Regulation Crowdfunding requirements and investor limits. Investors should consult their own legal, tax, and financial advisors.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Gridwater’s planned 2026 fleet, production and deployment schedules, financing strategy, equipment financing, expected summer launch, customer deployments, operating model, scaling plans, and future business performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.These risks include the company’s ability to satisfy financing conditions, complete equipment purchases and production, deploy equipment, obtain and retain customers, execute its business plan, manage costs, secure additional capital or financing, and respond to manufacturing, market, regulatory, operational, and competitive conditions. Financing approvals are subject to documentation, funding, equipment acceptance, insurance, and other conditions. Gridwater and Water On Demand undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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