Gridwater Secures More Than $1M in Equipment Financing

Gridwater’s strategy is built around mobile systems that can bring treatment capacity closer to industrial, commercial, municipal, and related water and wastewater needs

Independent equipment financing approvals validate the strength of Gridwater’s business model and support its plan to scale a revenue-producing truck fleet.

Most companies at our stage are still selling a story. We’re financing trucks...” — Ken Berenger, Chairman of Gridwater

SHERMAN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gridwater, Inc ., a Water On Demandcompany focused on mobile water treatment infrastructure, announced today that it has received more than $1 million in equipment financing approvals to support the next two trucks in its planned 2026 fleet rollout.The financing approvals validate a key part of Gridwater’s capital strategy. The ability for the company to finance each truck, deploy it into revenue-producing work, and repeat that cycle responsibly is part of a broader fleet-building engine rather than a one-time capital expense.“Most companies at our stage are still selling a story. We’re financing trucks,” said Ken Berenger , Chairman of Gridwater. “The first one is funded and in production, the next two are approved, and that handles the core of our 2026 rollout, so our sights are already on next year. This is the first beat in a series, not a one-off. We told the market we would execute. This is us executing.”Gridwater’s first truck has already been funded and is currently in production for an expected summer launch.With the first truck in production and the next two approved, Gridwater is on track to anchor its 2026 deployment and is already turning toward scaling the fleet in 2027.The company believes this financing path strengthens the Gridwater thesis by connecting capital formation directly to operating assets. Each financed truck is intended to add treatment capacity, support customer deployment, and create more proof for the company’s mobile infrastructure model.“Equipment financing is integral to the Gridwater plan,” said Cory Mertes , Chief Financial Officer of Water On Demand. “The ability to finance the next two trucks gives us a more practical path to scale. It helps preserve equity capital, supports the rollout schedule, and gives the business another point of validation as we move toward deployment.”Gridwater’s strategy is built around mobile systems that can bring treatment capacity closer to industrial, commercial, municipal, and related water and wastewater needs. Instead of depending only on large fixed infrastructure projects, the company intends to deploy truck-based treatment capacity where demand, timing, and operating economics support the need.The financing approvals remain subject to customary documentation, funding, insurance, equipment acceptance, and related conditions.The company expects this approval to be the first in a series of operational milestones it will announce in the coming weeks as it moves from capital formation toward field deployment and recurring operations.About GridwaterGridwater, Inc. develops treat-in-place water and wastewater solutions that help modernize a decades old and mandated industry. Its mobile systems are built to serve industrial, commercial, municipal, and related applications, improving efficiency, treatment quality, and scalability across the water industry.About Water On DemandWater On Demand, Inc. creates water infrastructure solutions designed to finance, deploy, and operate where conventional project development can be slow, capital-intensive, or difficult to scale. The company works to turn water and wastewater demand into investable operating systems supported by equipment, contracts, financing, and recurring service opportunities.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Gridwater’s rollout plan, deployment strategy, financing strategy, equipment financing, expected use of trucks, potential revenue-producing work, scaling plans, summer launch timing, and future business performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the company’s ability to satisfy financing conditions, complete equipment purchases, deploy equipment, obtain customers, execute its business plan, manage costs, secure additional capital or financing, and respond to market, regulatory, operational, and competitive conditions. The financing approvals described in this release are subject to documentation, funding, equipment acceptance, insurance, and other conditions. Gridwater and Water On Demand undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.