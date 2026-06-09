Water On Demand Signs Master Services Agreement with Gridwater — the Blueprint for Water as an Asset Class

Water On Demand is turning water infrastructure into high-yield, tax-advantaged alternatives.

Capital formation in the front. Property-manager economics in the middle. More to come on the back. Another execution milestone in a nine-month run of them.

This is the part the market hasn’t fully absorbed yet — Real estate gives you depreciation and deferral. We believe water now has better mechanics than the asset classes it grew up admiring.” — Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water On Demand, Inc . today announced the execution of a Master Services Agreement (MSA), effective June 1, 2026, with Gridwater Inc ., the mobile water treatment company in which Water On Demandholds a 50% common interest. The agreement is more than a contract between affiliates. It is the operating blueprint for the thesis Water On Demand was built on.Water On Demand is the finance and management company turning decentralized water treatment into an investable asset class. That has been the thesis from the founding: organize the capital, build the management layer, and make mobile water treatment something investors can own the way they own real estate and energy. The MSA is the document that converts that definition into signed, operating reality.Under the MSA, Water On Demand provides Gridwater with capital formation services at the front of every deployment, and ongoing operations and maintenance orchestration in the middle: executive, legal, compliance, and operating support, structured the way a property manager wraps a real estate portfolio. That middle layer is a recurring, high-margin revenue stream that compounds as the fleet grows. And the agreement is built as a template: the same structure is designed to extend to every future water project the platform organizes.“Real estate has property managers. Energy has operators. Water never had its version of that layer, so we built it,” said Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand . “The MSA puts Water On Demand in the front of every deal through capital formation and in the middle of every deal through operations support. And we are not done. We are also developing a potential third layer to the Water On Demand model, and we will share more if and when that work is ready.”When the One Big Beautiful Bill became law, the mechanics of the water-as-asset-class thesis changed fundamentally. Expanded qualified small business stock (QSBS) provisions mean the platform can now organize new QSBS companies around specific water projects, formed quickly, funded efficiently, and structured so that, for qualifying investors who hold five years and meet the Section 1202 requirements, the federal capital-gains treatment at exit is not deferral. It is elimination.“This is the part the market hasn’t fully absorbed yet,” Berenger said. “Real estate gives you depreciation and deferral. We believe water now has better mechanics than the asset classes it grew up admiring — because under current law we can spin up qualified small business stock around individual projects and offer qualifying investors a path to a federally tax-free exit, not a postponed tax bill. The One Big Beautiful Bill didn’t just help our model. It completed it.”The MSA lands inside a run of execution that has defined the platform’s last nine months: Gridwater’s first treatment truck commissioned and revenue-ready; more than $1 million in equipment financing approvals secured to support fleet expansion; the 2026 deployment schedule financed; and now the platform-defining services agreement executed. Each step was promised before it happened. Each happened.“We have done more in the nine months since the law changed than in the years before it,” Berenger said. “That’s not an accident — it’s what happens when a thesis you’ve spent years building suddenly has the legal architecture it was waiting for. The MSA is one more piece of execution in a line of them. It will not be the last.”About Water On DemandWater On Demand is the finance and management company turning decentralized water treatment into an investable asset class. It organizes the capital that funds water projects, provides the executive and operating management that keeps them performing, and is building the financial infrastructure that lets water compete with real estate and energy for investor capital. Capital in front. Management in the middle. More coming. The company holds a 50% common interest in Gridwater Inc.Forward-Looking StatementsThis communication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenue layers, future project formation, anticipated platform expansion, and the anticipated benefits of the Master Services Agreement. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. References to water as an asset class and to comparisons with other asset classes reflect the company’s views regarding its market category and are not predictions of investment performance.Tax treatment references, including Section 1202 qualified small business stock treatment, apply only at the level of qualifying issuers, depend on each investor’s individual circumstances, require among other things a five-year holding period and issuer-level qualification, and are subject to change in law. No tax outcome is guaranteed. Investors should consult their own tax, legal, and financial advisors.This communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offering of securities is made only through official offering materials.

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