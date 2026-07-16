Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued for the Triad Today

By Environmental Assistance and Protection

Posted Thursday, July 16, 2026

A code ORANGE air quality alert has been issued for today, July 16, as concentrations of ground level ozone pollution are anticipated to reach levels that are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection has declared a CODE ORANGE Air Quality Action Day for the Triad Area, including Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Caswell, Davie and Stokes counties.

Due to anticipated high temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s, sunny skies, moderate humidity and a relatively stagnant air mass, ground level ozone formation is expected to reach levels which are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups this afternoon. Children, teenagers, older adults, people with heart and lung disease, and people who are active outdoors are all considered groups potentially sensitive to ozone exposure. It is recommended that these groups limit prolonged or intense exertion outdoors and that they take frequent breaks.

Triad residents and businesses can help prevent ozone pollution levels from rising even further by driving less, avoiding engine idling and staying home if possible. The use of gas-powered lawn equipment should also be postponed until the air quality alert is no longer in effect.

The burning of trash and other non-vegetative material is always prohibited, and open burning for disposal of leaves, brush, or other vegetation is banned until the alert is over.

To continue monitoring the Air Quality forecasts for the Triad, visit the Environmental Assistance and Protection website.