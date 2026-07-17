Pieces 2 Peace: The Art of Healing highlights survivors' healing journeys

By NIcole Harterink

Posted Thursday, July 16, 2026

An upcoming art exhibition at Forsyth County Central Library will honor the hope and healing that can take place on the other side of domestic violence.

Pieces 2 Peace: The Art of Healing is presented by Sound the Silence in Domestic Violence, Bridges to Hope Family Justice Center of Forsyth County, and the Forsyth County Public Library. Participation is open to anyone who wants to share their own healing journey or honor and support someone they love.

"The exhibition's goal is to release silence, uplift, and promote healing through visual arts by allowing individuals to express their personal journeys" said Cassandra Bethea Shine, Sound the Silence in Domestic Violence founder. "There can be survival, hope, and healing on the other side."

"Survivor experiences may go unseen or unheard. Giving voice to lived experiences through art allows healing to take place," said DeWanna Hamilin, Bridges to Hope director. "At the intersection of healing and hope is an opportunity to educate, inspire, and empower others."

Submissions for the exhibition will be accepted at the Central Library Second Floor Gallery on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. More information can be found on the exhibition's submission form.

The exhibition will run from Oct. 3-Nov. 21, and there will be a program and reception on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.