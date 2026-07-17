NOTICE OF THE FORSYTH COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ BRIEFING SESSION FOR JULY 27, 2026

By Ashleigh B. Matthews

Posted Friday, July 17, 2026

NOTICE is hereby given that the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners’ Briefing Session scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room on the fifth floor of the Forsyth County Government Center, 201 North Chestnut Street, Winston-Salem, N.C., is hereby rescheduled to Monday, July 27, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

A copy of this notice shall be posted on the bulletin boards located outside the Commissioners’ Meeting Room on the fifth floor and also in the lobby on the first floor of the Forsyth County Government Center. A copy of the notice shall be sent to all who receive notification of any changes in the Commissioners’ regular meeting schedule.

This the 16th day of July 2026.

Ashleigh B. Matthews

Clerk to the Board