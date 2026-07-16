IN RE APPOINTMENTS TO THE CLIENT SECURITY BOARD

July 16, 2026

O R D E R

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:

1. Beverly A. Moe is reappointed to serve as a public member of the Client Security Board for a 3-year term effective July 1, 2026, and expiring on June 30, 2029.

2. Martha Sullivan is reappointed to serve as an attorney member of the Client Security Board for a 3-year term effective July 1, 2026, and expiring on June 30, 2029.

3. Carrie J. Osowski is appointed as a nominee of the Minnesota State Bar Association, to serve as a member of the Client Security Board, for a 3-year term effective July 1, 2026, and expiring on June 30, 2029.

Dated: June 30, 2026 BY THE COURT:

Natalie E. Hudson

Chief Justice