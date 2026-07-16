IN RE APPOINTMENTS TO THE CLIENT SECURITY BOARD

1. Beverly A. Moe is reappointed to serve as a public member of the Client Security Board for a 3-year term effective July 1, 2026, and expiring on June 30, 2029.
2. Martha Sullivan is reappointed to serve as an attorney member of the Client Security Board for a 3-year term effective July 1, 2026, and expiring on June 30, 2029.
3. Carrie J. Osowski is appointed as a nominee of the Minnesota State Bar Association, to serve as a member of the Client Security Board, for a 3-year term effective July 1, 2026, and expiring on June 30, 2029.
Dated: June 30, 2026 BY THE COURT:
Natalie E. Hudson
Chief Justice
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