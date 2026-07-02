June 2026 CSB News Release

CLIENT SECURITY BOARD APPROVES CLAIMS

ST. PAUL – At its June 22, 2026, meeting, the Minnesota Client Security Board approved payment of seven claims, in the amount of $63,401, relating to attorney Daniel P. Brown, disbarred attorney Bradley J. Haddy, disabled attorney Joseph J. Leblanc, disabled attorney Gail E. Mattey and suspended attorney S. Steven Prince.

The Board approved one claim against attorney Daniel P. Brown in the amount of $1,750. Brown is currently the respondent in a petition for disciplinary action and stipulation for discipline pending before the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The Board approved one claim against disbarred attorney Bradley J. Haddy in the amount of $1,000. Haddy last practiced in Minneapolis. He was disbarred by the Minnesota Supreme Court in April 2026.

The Board approved three claims against disabled attorney Joseph J. LeBlanc in the amount of $19,451. The Board has now approved seven claims against LeBlanc totaling $33,531. LeBlanc last practiced in Minneapolis. He was transferred to disability inactive status by the Minnesota Supreme Court in July 2025.

The Board approved two claims against disabled attorney Gail E. Mattey in the amount of $4,652. The Board has now approved three claims against Mattey totaling $5,852. Mattey last practiced in Minneapolis. She was transferred to disability inactive status by the Minnesota Supreme Court in October 2025.

The Board approved one claim against suspended attorney S. Steven Prince in the amount of $40,000. Prince last practiced in Minneapolis. He was suspended by the Minnesota Supreme Court in November 2022.

The Client Security Fund was established by the Minnesota Supreme Court and is funded by Minnesota attorneys to reimburse clients who suffer loss of money or other property due to the dishonest conduct of their attorney. The Fund does not cover losses resulting from negligence of lawyers. The Fund is administered by a Board appointed by the Court and consists of five lawyer members and two non-lawyer members. All serve without compensation as a public service.

For more information on the Client Security Fund, visit the Board’s website at http://csb.mncourts.gov.

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