2026 Annual Seminar – Canceled

Minnesota Judicial Center, Suite 105, 25 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd St. Paul, MN 55155

If you have a disability and anticipate needing an accommodation, please contact csbgeneral@courts.state.mn.us or 651-296-3952. All requests for accommodation will be given due consideration and may require an interactive process between the requestor and the Minnesota Client Security Board to determine the best course of action. If you believe you have been excluded from participating in, or denied benefits of, any Client Security Board services because of a disability, please visit www.mncourts.gov/ADAAccommodation.aspx for information on how to submit an ADA Grievance form.

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