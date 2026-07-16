Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,834 in the last 365 days.

The Work Continues

Thanks to Heidi Carlisle Christy for sharing photos this morning of #Middletown beach and public works crews prepping Second Beach for another Summer 2026 sunny day. We appreciate all your efforts to make our beach experience among the best anywhere.

Town News and Updates Posted on July 16, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Work Continues

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.