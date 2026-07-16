The Work Continues

Thanks to Heidi Carlisle Christy for sharing photos this morning of #Middletown beach and public works crews prepping Second Beach for another Summer 2026 sunny day. We appreciate all your efforts to make our beach experience among the best anywhere. Town News and Updates Posted on July 16, 2026

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