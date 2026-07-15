MIDDLETOWN CENTER AMENDMENTS REJECTED

MIDDLETOWN, RI (JULY 14, 2026) – Comprehensive plan and zoning amendments for the Middletown Center project were declined Tuesday night by the Town Council.

During a well-attended meeting at the Gaudet Middle School cafetorium on Turner Road, the council voted 4-3 against changes to the comprehensive plan as well as zoning ordinance and map for the proposal.

Council President Paul M. Rodrigues and Councilors Chris Logan, Charlie Roberts and Dennis Turano were against, with council Vice President Thomas Welch and Councilors Peter Connerton and Barbara VonVillas in favor.

The move means the project will not continue through the town’s review process at 600-740 West Main Road, property currently home to a vacant field, the West Main Road Recreational Complex, the Middletown Public Library and the former Kennedy School.

Regardless of their vote, council members said they heard the feedback from residents throughout the process, both pro and con.

“It looks like we’re going back to the drawing board here,” Rodrigues said. “We are not perfect, but we are going to do what we think is best for the town every single time."

The town has mulled the future of the 15-acre site since March 2008, when the Navy announced it would sell the former lodge property at the corner of Coddington Highway and West Main Road.

Middletown purchased the land in January 2018 for $1.3 million, envisioning a transformation of the entire development site into a mixed residential-commercial center with open space and other amenities.

In April, the council entered into a revised agreement with developers James Karam and Rocky Kempenaar to bring a 144-room hotel to the lodge land as well as a 3,000-square-foot public park space.

Under that agreement, the West Main Road Recreational Complex — including Pottsy Field — would remain undeveloped while affordable housing was planned for least part of the library and school sites.

A large number of residents have spoken against Middletown Center, a theme that continued Tuesday night. Among the concerns cited included overdevelopment, lack of transparency, too many hotels, absence of affordable housing, more traffic, impacts on infrastructure and other arguments.

Because the council rejected the amendments, the fate of the land was not clear Tuesday night and was not scheduled for discussion as part of the posted agenda.

Document Link: https://mdl.town/NYCU-MC-Final

About Middletown

The Town of Middletown is a vibrant municipality located on Aquidneck Island, known for its scenic beauty, historic landmarks, diverse economy and strong sense of community. For more information about all we have to offer, visit MiddletownRI.gov online.

Media Contact

Peter B. Regan

Town Solicitor

401-849-3040

pregan@srt-law.com