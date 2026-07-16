Statewide Air Quality Alert

Wildfires in Canada are causing poor air quality conditions and reduced visibility across #MiddletownRI -- and the Ocean State. Remember to be smart outside today and take extra precautions if you have air sensitivities. Town News and Updates Posted on July 16, 2026

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