Royalton Barracks / Livestock Chicks / Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2003596
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Chayan
Flores
STATION: VSP Royalton
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/11/2026 at 14:56 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 in Randolph
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED:
Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Brandiann Cornell
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/11/2026 at approximately 14:56
hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of
stolen livestock in the form of baby-chicks. They were believed to be taken
from a residence on VT Route 14 in Randolph. An investigation determined that
the chicks were last observed by Cornell on 07/09/26, then discovered to be
absent on 07/10/26. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with
information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Tpr. Flores
of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at
vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.