Royalton Barracks / Livestock Chicks / Request for information



STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B2003596 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Chayan Flores STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: 802-234-9933 DATE/TIME: 07/11/2026 at 14:56 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 in Randolph VIOLATION: Petit Larceny ACCUSED: Unknown AGE: Unknown CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown VICTIM: Brandiann Cornell AGE: 44 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/11/2026 at approximately 14:56 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of stolen livestock in the form of baby-chicks. They were believed to be taken from a residence on VT Route 14 in Randolph. An investigation determined that the chicks were last observed by Cornell on 07/09/26, then discovered to be absent on 07/10/26. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Tpr. Flores of the VSP Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

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