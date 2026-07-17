Saint Albans Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2004470
RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: VSP - St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/11/2026 @ 2215 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Sheldon Rd, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: James R. Burfoot
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 11, 2026 at approximately 2215 hours, State Police received a report of a vehicle that crashed thru a fence on East Sheldon Rd in the town of Sheldon. Further information was given that the operator was believed to be intoxicated. Upon arrival, the operator had left the scene, and attempts to locate him that night were unsuccessful. After further investigation, State Police later located Burfoot and cited him for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 1, 2026 to answer to that charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/2026
COURT: Frankin Superior Court, Saint Albans, VT
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
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