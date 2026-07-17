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Saint Albans Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2004470

RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 7/11/2026 @ 2215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Sheldon Rd, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: James R. Burfoot                                                        

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

     On July 11, 2026 at approximately 2215 hours, State Police received a report of a vehicle that crashed thru a fence on East Sheldon Rd in the town of Sheldon. Further information was given that the operator was believed to be intoxicated. Upon arrival, the operator had left the scene, and attempts to locate him that night were unsuccessful. After further investigation, State Police later located Burfoot and cited him for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 1, 2026 to answer to that charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/2026            

COURT:  Frankin Superior Court, Saint Albans, VT

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

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Saint Albans Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

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