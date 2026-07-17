St. Johnsbury Barracks / In-State Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4007600

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Gruenewald

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2026, at 1647 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peacham, Vermont

VIOLATION: In-State Warrant

ACCUSED: Keith Lapierre

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2026 at approximately 1647 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks attempted to locate Keith Lapierre (38) of Peacham, Vermont who had two in-state warrants out for his arrest. Lapierre was located at his residence and was subsequently placed under arrest. Lapierre was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Lapierre was later transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $600.00 bail and was issued a citation to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on July 17, 2026, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/17/2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $600.00

MUGSHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicole Gruenewald

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111



