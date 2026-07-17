St. Johnsbury Barracks / In-State Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007600
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Gruenewald
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: July 16, 2026, at 1647 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Peacham, Vermont
VIOLATION: In-State Warrant
ACCUSED: Keith Lapierre
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2026 at approximately 1647 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks attempted to locate Keith Lapierre (38) of Peacham, Vermont who had two in-state warrants out for his arrest. Lapierre was located at his residence and was subsequently placed under arrest. Lapierre was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Lapierre was later transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $600.00 bail and was issued a citation to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on July 17, 2026, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/17/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $600.00
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nicole Gruenewald
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.