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St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4007601

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper James LeBlanc and Trooper Riley Fenoff                  

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/16/2026 at 1705 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Favour Ujah

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/16/2026, at approximately 1705 hours, Troopers observed multiple motor vehicle violations on US Route 2 in the town of Danville, Vermont. A traffic stop was conducted and investigation revealed that Ujah operated a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Ujah was taken into custody for processing and released on citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2026 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper James LeBlanc

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)-748-3111

 

 

 

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drug

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