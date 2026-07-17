St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007601
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James LeBlanc and Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/16/2026 at 1705 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville
VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED: Favour Ujah
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/16/2026, at approximately 1705 hours, Troopers observed multiple motor vehicle violations on US Route 2 in the town of Danville, Vermont. A traffic stop was conducted and investigation revealed that Ujah operated a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Ujah was taken into custody for processing and released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper James LeBlanc
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Rt 5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)-748-3111
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