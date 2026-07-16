Planned Major Lane Closure Update July 16, 2026
All work is weather permitting
For real-time travel conditions and live traffic cameras, visit
roads.maryland.gov
The information below may impact your travel. Please click on the Project Portal links to learn details about the work.
MAJOR PROJECTS WITH TRAFFIC IMPACTS
BALTIMORE COUNTY
- Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO), I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) from I-70 to MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard) - Expect weekly lane, ramp and shoulder closures. Find weekly updates by scrolling down on the Project Portal page
here.
TRAFFIC ALERTS
Below is a list of traffic alerts issued in the last week. Please click the links to see how it will impact your travel.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
|Road segment
|Lane/shoulder closure
|Date(s)
|Time
|I-795 SB
|Left shoulder and left lane
|Sunday, July 19
|9 pm – 5 am
|I-795 SB
|Left shoulder and left lane
|Monday, July 20
|9 pm – 5 am
|I-795 NB
|Left shoulder and left lane
|Tuesday, July 21
|9 pm – 5 am
|I-795 NB
|Left shoulder and left lane
|Wednesday, July 22
|9 pm – 5 am
|I-795 NB
|Left shoulder and left lane
|Thursday, July 23
|9 pm – 5 am
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