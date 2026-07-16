Planned Major Lane Closure Update July 16, 2026

​All work is weather permitting For real-time travel conditions and live traffic cameras, visit roads.maryland.gov

The information below may impact your travel. Please click on the Project Portal links to learn details about the work.

MAJOR PROJECTS WITH TRAFFIC IMPACTS

BALTIMORE COUNTY Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO), I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) from I-70 to MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard) - Expect weekly lane, ramp and shoulder closures. Find weekly updates by scrolling down on the Project Portal page here.

TRAFFIC ALERTS

Below is a list of traffic alerts issued in the last week. Please click the links to see how it will impact your travel.

BALTIMORE COUNTY Road segment Lane/shoulder closure Date(s) Time I-795 SB Left shoulder and left lane Sunday, July 19 9 pm – 5 am I-795 SB Left shoulder and left lane Monday, July 20 9 pm – 5 am I-795 NB Left shoulder and left lane Tuesday, July 21 9 pm – 5 am I-795 NB Left shoulder and left lane Wednesday, July 22 9 pm – 5 am I-795 NB Left shoulder and left lane Thursday, July 23 9 pm – 5 am



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