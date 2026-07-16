Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,851 in the last 365 days.

Planned Major Lane Closure Update July 16, 2026

​All work is weather permitting          

For real-time travel conditions and live traffic cameras, visit roads.maryland.gov

The information below may impact your travel. Please click on the Project Portal links to learn details about the work. 

 
MAJOR PROJECTS WITH TRAFFIC IMPACTS 


 BALTIMORE COUNTY 

  • Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO), I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) from I-70 to MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard) - Expect weekly lane, ramp and shoulder closures. Find weekly updates by scrolling down on the Project Portal page here

TRAFFIC ALERTS 


Below is a list of traffic alerts issued in the last week. Please click the links to see how it will impact your travel. 

 

BALTIMORE COUNTY 

Road segment Lane/shoulder closure Date(s) Time
I-795 SB Left shoulder and left lane    Sunday, July 19 9 pm – 5 am
I-795 SB Left shoulder and left lane    Monday, July 20 9 pm – 5 am
I-795 NB Left shoulder and left lane   Tuesday, July 21 9 pm – 5 am
I-795 NB Left shoulder and left lane  Wednesday, July 22  9 pm – 5 am
I-795 NB Left shoulder and left lane   Thursday, July 23 9 pm – 5 am

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Planned Major Lane Closure Update July 16, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.