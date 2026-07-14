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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Resurfacing Pavement on MD 140/Reisterstown Rd Near I-695, Baltimore Cnty

MD 140 sign

MD 140 sign

(July 14, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface pavement along MD 140 (Reisterstown Road) between I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) and Crossroads Drive in Baltimore County beginning as soon as Wednesday night, July 15. The paving work will continue through late October, weather permitting.  

Starting Wednesday, crews will work overnight, Sundays – Thursdays, 9 p.m.  to 5 a.m. patching, milling and resurfacing pavement and applying new pavement markings along 1.2 miles of northbound and southbound MD 140.   

Motorists should plan ahead for extra travel time along MD 140 in the work zone.  During work hours, there will be single and double lane closures in effect where necessary. In case of inclement weather, paving work will continue the next possible weeknight. The contractor for the $1.2 million paving work is Gray and Son, Inc. of Timonium.  

The State Highway Administration is  Serious About Safety​. Motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should obey all posted speed limits. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov​.


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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Resurfacing Pavement on MD 140/Reisterstown Rd Near I-695, Baltimore Cnty

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