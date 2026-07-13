Bridge Replacement Project on Southbound US 301 Over MD 290 in Queen Anne's County

(July 13, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction on a $9.1 million project to replace the southbound US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge over MD 290 (Dudley Corners Road) in Queen Anne’s County. The project is expected to be completed by late fall 2027, weather permitting.

Work includes demolition of the three-section bridge, construction of a new single-span bridge, stormwater management improvements, paving and landscaping. For project updates, visit the Project Portal page.

Crews will replace the bridge in two phases, maintaining one lane of southbound US 301 to minimize public impacts. To improve work zone safety, the southbound US 301 speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph through the work area and Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) will be used to issue citations for speeding. For more information on the ASE program, visit Maryland SafeZones.

Motorists should anticipate brief traffic holds of up to 15 minutes for public safety during certain crane operations, such as the removal and placement of steel girders. This work is expected to occur during off-peak hours. Planning for additional travel time is strongly encouraged.

The State Highway Administration will make every effort to complete this project as quickly as possible while minimizing impacts to residents, businesses and motorists. Contractor The Six-M Company Inc., of Delta, Pa., will perform the work.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.



This project is consistent with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety ​initiative, a department-wide commitment to advance improvements that drive safety goals and save lives.