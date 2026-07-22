DigiFlight Named Finalist for 2026 Moxie Award All Stars Program

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigiFlight, Inc., a leading provider of aerospace, cybersecurity, engineering, and training solutions for government and commercial organizations, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2026 Moxie Award All Stars program, recognizing organizations in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region that exemplify boldness, innovation, and sustained business excellence.The Moxie Award program honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and resilience in pursuing growth and customer success. The All Stars category recognizes previous Moxie Award winners who have continued to distinguish themselves through sustained achievement, market leadership, and a commitment to innovation."DigiFlight is honored to be recognized as a finalist for the 2026 Moxie Award All Stars program," said Stan Oliver, CEO of DigiFlight. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that accelerate mission success. From aerospace engineering to advanced training technologies, we remain focused on helping our customers solve complex challenges while advancing critical national security and technology initiatives."Since its founding in 1999, DigiFlight has built a reputation for delivering mission-critical capabilities across aerospace technical and acquisition solutions, systems engineering, software development, and advanced training programs. The company continues to expand its impact through innovative programs that support the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, NASA, and international partners.Among its recent accomplishments, DigiFlight maintains a strong federal contracting performance record, supports cybersecurity operations protecting critical infrastructure through DHS and CISA programs, serves as the largest Apache Attack Helicopter Support Services prime contractor, and plays a key leadership role in NASA's Mars Sample Return campaign. The company also recently introduced its Phoenix Mixed Reality Flight Training Device , an advanced training platform designed to enhance Apache pilot readiness through immersive simulation technology.DigiFlight's commitment to innovation and excellence has earned numerous industry honors,including Government Contractor of the Year recognition, multiple Army Aviation Association of America awards, and recent national technology and cybersecurity awards recognizing both DigiFlight and its affiliated cybersecurity company, Camelot Secure. "The Moxie Award, now celebrating its 10th year of recognizing Boldness in Business in the Washington, D.C. area, honors organizations that have set themselves above the rest with that something extra," said Moxie Award Co-Chair Sarah Cody. Moxie Award Co-Chair Sara Roa added, "We are thrilled to share this next group of local businesses that demonstrate Moxie in new and exciting ways, making D.C. a great place to live and work."Winners of the 2026 Moxie Awards will be announced later this year.About DigiFlight, Inc.Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with operations in Huntsville, Alabama, DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned Minority Small Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial customers. The company specializes in Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. DigiFlight leverages innovative technologies and proven methodologies to deliver advanced solutions that improve mission performance, operational readiness, and business outcomes. For more information, please visit digiflight.com.###

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