Victor Brown Joins Camelot Secure As Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Former IBM Federal CTO and Cybersecurity Compliance Leader Strengthens Company’s AI-driven Cyber Defense

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camelot Secure today announced the appointment of Victor Brown as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The leadership expansion strengthens the company’s ability to help government agencies, defense industrial base (DIB) contractors, and enterprise organizations address emerging cyber threats , AI-enabled attack vectors, hybrid-cloud risks, and evolving compliance requirements.Victor BrownBrown brings more than 30 years of experience in information technology, enterprise architecture, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and federal market leadership to Camelot Secure. A former Vice President and CTO for IBM U.S. Public and Federal Market, Brown held several of IBM’s highest technical distinctions, including Distinguished Engineer and IBM Quantum Ambassador. He has served as a trusted advisor to federal agencies and Fortune 500 organizations on AI, hybrid multi-cloud environments, Red Hat technologies, and mission-critical cybersecurity modernization.As CTO, Brown will lead the technological evolution of Camelot Secure’s Secure360 Platform , directing collaboration across engineering, product management, and development teams to strengthen customer network defenses against sophisticated cyber threats.Why This Appointment MattersCybersecurity is entering a new era where artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and sophisticated nation-state threats are reshaping the risk landscape. Vic Brown's appointment reflects Camelot Secure's commitment to staying ahead of that evolution. His unique combination of cybersecurity expertise, AI leadership, enterprise architecture experience, and federal market insight will help drive the next generation of innovations within the Secure360 Platform, enabling customers to strengthen resilience, improve threat visibility, and confidently navigate an increasingly complex digital environment."Victor brings a rare combination of cybersecurity leadership, technical innovation, and federal market expertise that aligns perfectly with Camelot Secure's mission. His experience helping organizations navigate AI adoption, cloud transformation, and evolving cyber threats will strengthen our technology strategy and enhance our ability to provide customers with proactive, intelligence-driven security solutions,” said Stan Oliver, CEO of Camelot Secure.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective—proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer cutting-edge solutions like persistent APT hunt tools and attack surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.com.

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