DigiFlight Appoints Cybersecurity Compliance Veteran Jermaine Stanley to Strengthen Cyber Risk Leadership

DigiFlight Appoints Cybersecurity Compliance Veteran Jermaine Stanley

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As defense contractors face mounting pressure to comply with evolving Department of Defense cybersecurity requirements, DigiFlight Inc. today announced the appointment of cybersecurity governance and compliance veteran Jermaine Stanley as Director of Cybersecurity Compliance. Stanley's addition strengthens DigiFlight's ability to help organizations reduce cyber risk and accelerate compliance readiness across the defense industrial base.Jermaine StanleyStanley brings more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity compliance, governance, and enterprise risk management across the financial services, government, technology, insurance, and non-profit sectors. Stanley will oversee enterprise cyber risk and compliance initiatives for defense contractors and federal suppliers Stanley is the Immediate Past President of the ISACA Greater Washington, DC Chapter and previously served on the ISACA Foundation Board, helping award more than $1.4 million in scholarships globally. He holds a Master’s degree in Software Engineering and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and maintains multiple industry certifications, including CISA, CDPSE, and CMMC Certified Professional."Jermaine's extensive experience in cybersecurity governance, compliance, and risk management comes at a critical time for organizations navigating increasingly complex cybersecurity and regulatory requirements. His leadership will strengthen our ability to help government agencies and defense contractors achieve compliance, reduce cyber risk, and build more resilient security programs. Just as importantly, Jermaine brings a deep commitment to advancing the cybersecurity profession and developing the next generation of security leaders, which aligns perfectly with DigiFlight's mission and values,” said Stan Oliver, CEO, DigiFlight.Why This Appointment MattersAs cyber threats continue to evolve and the Department of Defense intensifies Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements across the defense industrial base, organizations face growing pressure to demonstrate both cybersecurity readiness and regulatory compliance. Jermaine Stanley's appointment strengthens DigiFlight's and Camelot Secure's (A DigiFlight company) ability to help customers navigate these challenges by combining deep compliance expertise with practical risk management experience. His leadership will support the continued advancement of DigiFlight's cybersecurity solutions, enabling defense contractors and federal suppliers to accelerate certification efforts, improve cyber resilience, and maintain eligibility for mission-critical government contracts.About DigiFlight, Inc.Established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbia, Md., with a branch in Huntsville, Ala., DigiFlight is a Veteran-owned, Minority Business dedicated to accelerating mission success for government and commercial entities. DigiFlight’s core strengths include Aerospace Technical & Acquisition Solutions, Compliant Architectures, Cybersecurity Hunt & Incident Response, Systems & Software Development, Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance, and Test & Evaluation. For more information, visit digiflight.com.###

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