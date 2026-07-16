Camden County under air quality advisory through Friday

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Camden County is currently under a Code Red Air Quality Alert due to smoke drifting south from wildfires in eastern Canada. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued this alert forThursday, July 16, indicating that air pollution levels are unhealthy for everyone, not just sensitive groups. For Friday, July 17, the DEP has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert, meaning air quality may reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive individuals, including children and seniors.

In accordance with state law, due to the Air Quality Index in our area exceeding 151, Camden County is activating their Code Red Response Plan to provide shelter and support for vulnerable populations from Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. to Friday, July 17 at 7 a.m.

“As air quality in our area reaches unhealthy levels, we are urging all residents to take these conditions seriously,” said Commissioner Jonathan Young, liaison to the Department of Public Safety. “At this time, we recommend residents limit their time outdoors, and if you experience trouble breathing, nausea, or lightheadedness, you should seek medical attention as soon as possible.”

Residents are strongly encouraged to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones during this air quality advisory: