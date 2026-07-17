Friday evening events in Camden County canceled due to poor air quality

(Cherry Hill, NJ) – Due to poor air quality, Friday night’s concert at Lindenwold Park featuring Chicago 9 has been canceled. Additionally, the Movies with Metro event at Von Nieda Park has been canceled. Reschedule dates are pending for both events.

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