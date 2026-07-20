Camden County Maryann Wardlow Center for Community Nutrition Named Recipient of Prestigious Aging Achievement Award from USAging

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Board of Commissioners are thrilled to announce that the Maryann Wardlow Center for Community Nutrition received a 2026 Aging Achievement Award from USAging, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members. The Maryann Wardlow Center for Community Nutrition, which was opened in January of 2025 to improve the efficiency and safety of the Home Delivered Meals Program, was among 33 local aging programs to receive Achievement honors during USAging’s 51st Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 18–21 in San Diego, CA. An additional 16 agencies received Innovations Awards.

The 2026 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards, supported by Caregiving.com and Cumulus.care, recognizes USAging’s Area Agency on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Program members that have found new and innovative ways to support older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers as they live in their homes and communities.

“These award-winning programs reflect the ingenuity, dedication and local leadership of Area Agencies on Aging across the country,” said Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging. “They show what is possible when communities invest in the innovative approaches that Area Agencies on Aging develop to respond to the real needs of older adults and caregivers, and we are proud to celebrate the organizations leading this important work.”

Commissioner Jennifer Cooley Fleisher underscored the need for increased access to nutritious meals for Camden County residents.

“Food insecurity is an obstacle that far too many residents are struggling with as the cost of living continues to increase,” said Commissioner Jennifer Cooley Fleisher, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services “The Maryann Wardlow Center for Community Nutrition has helped us to reach more of our residents who are in need than ever before. Since the opening of the facility, frozen meal delivery time has dropped by 90 percent and real-time communication has helped to eliminate delivery errors, reducing food waste. Safety protocols have ensured that 100 percent of missed deliveries were addressed the same day, and wellness checks have saved lives.”

The 2026 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including agency operations, caregiving, community planning and livable communities, elder abuse prevention, health–social care integration, healthy aging, home and community-based services, housing and homelessness, nutrition, social engagement, technology, transportation and mobility, and workforce development and volunteerism.

All winners are highlighted in the USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards Showcase.

About USAging

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org and follow @theUSAging on Facebook, X and Instagram