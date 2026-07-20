Lt. Governor Dale Caldwell attended SoccerFest26 in Collingswood
Lt. Governor Dale Caldwell joined the Camden County Board of Commissioners and hundreds of South Jersey soccer fans for the SoccerFest26 FIFA World Cup Final Watch Block Party in Collingswood.
“We were so excited to have the Lt. Governor in Camden County to join us in celebrating the last match of a truly memorable World Cup,” said Commissioner Colleen Bianco Bezich.
For photos, click here.
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