LAMP Advances Community Infrastructure Planning as Construction Progresses in Liberty County

Water storage infrastructure under construction at LAMP in Liberty County, Texas.

Plans include behind-the-meter power, 50M+ gallons of water storage, emergency response, workforce development, and local business opportunities.

Our goal anytime we are moving into a new community is to bring more value than we are taking from it.” — Derek Matthews, Chief Strategy Officer, BaRupOn

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction is continuing at the Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power & Innovation Hub, known as LAMP, as the project advances infrastructure plans designed to support industrial growth while addressing energy, water, public safety, workforce, and community needs in Liberty County.

Developed by BaRupOn, LAMP is a 701-plus-acre, master-planned innovation campus near Raywood, Texas. The multi-phase development is designed to support advanced manufacturing, critical materials, robotics, additive manufacturing, energy infrastructure, research, and other industrial operations.

Alongside vertical construction, BaRupOn is advancing plans for on-site power generation, water storage and management, emergency-response capabilities, workforce development, and local business participation. The approach is intended to establish essential infrastructure before the campus reaches full occupancy and to align industrial growth with the needs of the surrounding region.

“Our goal anytime we are moving into a new community is to bring more value than we are taking from it,” said Derek Matthews, Chief Strategy Officer of BaRupOn, during a recent Schwab Network interview.

LAMP’s energy strategy is based on a behind-the-meter model in which power generation is developed specifically to support campus operations. Near-term plans include approximately 230 megawatts of natural gas generation and 200 megawatts of solar generation, with up to 3 gigawatts of total planned capacity as the campus develops through future phases.

The strategy is intended to give future operators greater energy certainty while limiting reliance on capacity from existing regional systems. Generation, fuel supply, equipment procurement, permitting, and utility coordination are being considered alongside the development of the campus rather than treated as later-stage connections.

Large industrial projects can require years of energy planning before operations begin. Establishing a defined power pathway early allows construction schedules, utility deployment, and future expansion to be based on realistic infrastructure conditions.

Water management is also being incorporated into the campus plan. LAMP’s strategy includes more than 50 million gallons of planned storage capacity, supported by rainwater capture, detention infrastructure, drainage systems, and water-management planning for industrial operations and future growth.

Recirculation and reuse are being evaluated where appropriate for specific operating requirements. These measures are intended to reduce pressure on residential water resources while allowing storage, drainage, and long-term demand to be managed as parts of one coordinated system. Development remains subject to applicable local and state requirements, including relevant Texas Commission on Environmental Quality processes.

Public safety is another component of the infrastructure plan. LAMP plans to fund a fire station and related emergency-response resources intended to serve campus operations while adding response capacity for the Raywood area and surrounding community.

Emergency access, internal roads, drainage, utility corridors, and construction sequencing are being coordinated with the broader site plan. Establishing these capabilities as construction progresses allows emergency-response infrastructure to develop alongside industrial activity rather than after the campus is fully operational.

LAMP’s employment strategy is also intended to extend beyond the construction period. Phase 1 is expected to support approximately 300 direct jobs, with thousands of direct and indirect positions anticipated over time as additional facilities and industries establish operations.

Potential career areas include advanced manufacturing, engineering, equipment operations, maintenance, energy systems, quality control, logistics, emergency services, skilled trades, administration, and technical support.

Future workforce initiatives are expected to include science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, along with training connected to robotics, additive manufacturing, industrial technology, and skilled trades. The objective is to help prepare local and regional workers for permanent industrial careers while supporting the technical workforce requirements of campus operators.

Local contractors, suppliers, and service providers are also expected to have opportunities to participate during construction and long-term operations. The campus will require support from transportation providers, equipment-maintenance companies, hospitality and food-service businesses, professional firms, safety providers, materials suppliers, and other organizations.

Engaging qualified local businesses where practical can help retain more project-related economic activity within Liberty County. It can also strengthen the regional network of contractors, educational institutions, workforce organizations, public agencies, and service providers that will contribute to the campus over time.

LAMP is expected to develop through four to six phases. Site acquisition and initial planning were completed in 2024, followed by permitting activities and early regulatory filings through late 2024 and early 2025. Site preparation and grading were completed in 2025, and vertical construction has been underway since late 2025. Phase 1 completion is currently targeted for December 2026.

The phased strategy allows infrastructure and industrial activity to expand in a coordinated manner. Power, water, roads, drainage, emergency services, workforce needs, and operating capacity can be reviewed as each stage advances rather than introduced across the full campus at once.

Industrial development can create employment, investment, and new opportunities for local businesses, but it can also affect utilities, public services, roads, workforce demand, and natural resources. LAMP’s approach is based on addressing those effects early and building the systems needed to support both industrial operations and responsible regional growth.

The campus is not being developed around a single industry. It is planned as a diversified industrial ecosystem supporting manufacturing, energy, advanced materials, robotics, research, and related operations within one coordinated environment.

As construction continues, BaRupOn and LAMP expect to provide additional updates on infrastructure deployment, workforce initiatives, emergency-response planning, local business participation, and other community-related programs.

About LAMP

The Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power & Innovation Hub is a 701-plus-acre, master-planned innovation campus in Liberty County, Texas. Developed by BaRupOn, LAMP is designed to support advanced manufacturing, critical materials, energy infrastructure, robotics, additive manufacturing, research, and future industrial operations through integrated power, water, transportation, workforce, and expansion planning.

Where Energy Powers Innovation.

About BaRupOn

BaRupOn is an industrial development company focused on infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, innovation, and long-term economic growth. The company develops integrated industrial environments where infrastructure is planned alongside the industries it supports.



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