BaRupOn LLC Expands Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Manufacturing to LAMP Campus in Liberty, Texas

NEODYTE rare earth permanent magnets supporting advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial automation.

American manufacturing company scales rare earth magnet operations at LAMP, strengthening U.S. critical materials production.

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BaRupOn LLC, a vertically integrated American manufacturing company, today announced the expansion of its rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing operations to the Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power and Innovation Hub (LAMP) Campus in Liberty, Texas.

Through its subsidiary Neodyte, BaRupOn is scaling its sintered NdFeB rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing capability at LAMP, consolidating operations from California into a purpose-built, full-scale manufacturing ecosystem that offers unmatched infrastructure, resources, and capacity for growth. The company is committing an initial investment of $100 million toward the expansion of manufacturing at the LAMP campus.

The LAMP campus, located at 9 Co Rd 182, Liberty, Texas, provides BaRupOn with direct access to significant land, reliable power, water resources, and a business-friendly community that makes large-scale advanced manufacturing not only possible but sustainable. The move to LAMP represents a strategic decision to build American manufacturing capability in critical materials at a scale that matches growing global demand.

"The LAMP ecosystem gives us everything we need to manufacture at scale," said Balaji Tammabattula, Chief Operating Officer of BaRupOn LLC. "We are not just relocating. We are building the kind of integrated rare earth manufacturing infrastructure that the United States needs to be competitive globally. Texas is the right place to do that."

Rare Earth Permanent Magnets: A Critical Material for the Future

Sintered NdFeB rare earth permanent magnets are among the most critical components in the modern economy. They are essential to electric vehicles, wind turbines, industrial motors, robotics, aerospace systems, and defense applications. Global demand is accelerating, and the ability to manufacture these materials domestically is increasingly recognized as a national strategic priority.

BaRupOn, through Neodyte, has developed the expertise, supply chain relationships, and manufacturing capability to produce sintered NdFeB REPM at scale in the United States. The LAMP expansion puts that capability on a foundation that can grow to meet both domestic and international demand.

A Platform for Global Expansion

The LAMP expansion is not the end of BaRupOn's growth story. It is the foundation. BaRupOn is actively pursuing international manufacturing partnerships that will extend its rare earth magnet capability into key global markets, strengthening supply chain resilience for both the United States and its allies. Further announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

About BaRupOn LLC

BaRupOn LLC is a vertically integrated American manufacturing company headquartered in Irvine, California, with manufacturing operations at the LAMP Campus in Liberty, Texas. Through its subsidiary Neodyte, BaRupOn develops and manufactures sintered NdFeB rare earth permanent magnets for critical applications across clean energy, defense, automotive, and industrial sectors. BaRupOn was incorporated in April 2014 and is committed to building American manufacturing leadership in critical materials.

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