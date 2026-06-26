BaRupOn Announces Entry into India's REPM Market Through NEODYTE Manufacturing Platform

Rare earth permanent magnet components handled during inspection and manufacturing.

Proposed 1,200 MTPA rare earth magnet manufacturing initiative advancing industrial growth, manufacturing capability, and supply chain resilience.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BaRupOn LLC today announced its planned entry into India's Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) market through its subsidiary, NEODYTE, as part of the company's broader rare earth magnet manufacturing growth strategy. The initiative represents an important step in expanding BaRupOn's manufacturing footprint beyond the United States while supporting India's efforts to strengthen domestic rare earth magnet manufacturing capability.

The announcement follows BaRupOn's continued investment in rare earth magnet manufacturing development through NEODYTE, including the expansion of manufacturing activities into Texas through the Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power & Innovation Hub (LAMP). As part of that effort, the company has committed an initial investment of $100 million toward the expansion of manufacturing activities at the LAMP campus. Together, these initiatives reflect BaRupOn's long-term commitment to manufacturing capability, industrial infrastructure, and resilient supply chain development.

Rare Earth Magnets and Industrial Growth

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for rare earth permanent magnets as demand accelerates across electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, aerospace technologies, defense applications, and advanced manufacturing sectors. At the same time, the Government of India has launched the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) Scheme to encourage domestic manufacturing, strengthen industrial capability, and reduce reliance on imported supply.

BaRupOn believes the initiative represents a significant opportunity to support manufacturing growth, industrial investment, workforce development, and long-term supply chain resilience while contributing to India's broader economic and manufacturing objectives.

Rare earth permanent magnets are increasingly recognized as strategic industrial materials. Their applications extend across transportation, energy, automation, robotics, aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing, making reliable manufacturing capability a critical component of future industrial competitiveness.

Supporting India's Manufacturing Ambitions

Through NEODYTE, BaRupOn is pursuing participation in the REPM initiative through the development of a proposed 1,200 metric ton per annum (MTPA) integrated sintered NdFeB rare earth magnet manufacturing platform. The proposed facility is intended to support growing domestic demand while contributing to the development of India's rare earth magnet manufacturing ecosystem.

"Rare earth magnets are becoming increasingly important to the future of transportation, energy, automation, and advanced manufacturing," said Balaji Tammabattula, Founder of BaRupOn LLC. "India's REPM initiative creates an opportunity to strengthen domestic manufacturing capability while supporting long-term industrial growth. We believe collaboration between India and the United States can help accelerate manufacturing development, expand production capacity, and strengthen supply chain resilience for both countries."

A Platform Designed for Long-Term Manufacturing

The proposed manufacturing platform is designed around integrated production capability, operational scalability, process control, quality systems, and long-term manufacturing readiness. The initiative aligns with growing global efforts to diversify rare earth magnet supply chains while supporting strategic industries that depend on permanent magnet technologies.

The platform is intended to support domestic production while contributing to workforce development, manufacturing expertise, industrial investment, and long-term supply chain resilience. By focusing on integrated manufacturing, the facility is designed to create a foundation capable of supporting future industrial demand and continued manufacturing growth.

Benefits for India and the United States

For India, the proposed investment supports domestic manufacturing growth, industrial capability development, workforce expansion, technology advancement, and stronger supply chain resilience. The initiative is expected to contribute to sectors including electric mobility, renewable energy, industrial automation, aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing.

For the United States, the initiative creates opportunities for expanded industrial collaboration, manufacturing partnerships, technology exchange, investment activity, and stronger long-term supply chain relationships between two rapidly growing industrial economies.

"Manufacturing capability is becoming increasingly important to economic competitiveness and industrial resilience," Tammabattula added. "The future of rare earth magnet production will be shaped by strong manufacturing ecosystems, infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and long-term investment. We see substantial opportunities for cooperation that create value for both India and the United States."

Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and Long-Term Development

The initiative aligns with BaRupOn's broader industrial development strategy, which includes manufacturing expansion through NEODYTE and continued infrastructure development through the Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power & Innovation Hub (LAMP) in Texas. The company's initial $100 million manufacturing commitment at LAMP reflects its belief that long-term manufacturing competitiveness is strengthened when production capability, infrastructure, energy systems, and industrial development are planned together.

Together, these efforts support BaRupOn's broader vision of connecting manufacturing capability, industrial infrastructure, energy systems, workforce development, and long-term economic growth.

Looking Ahead

As global demand for rare earth permanent magnets continues to increase, BaRupOn believes new manufacturing capacity, diversified supply chains, and international industrial cooperation will become increasingly important to supporting future economic growth and technological advancement.

Additional updates regarding the REPM process, manufacturing development activities, and strategic partnerships are expected as the initiative progresses.

About Neodyte

Neodyte is a rare earth magnet manufacturing company and subsidiary of BaRupOn LLC focused on the development of integrated NdFeB permanent magnet manufacturing capability. The company supports growing demand across electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, robotics, aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Rare Earth Magnets. Manufactured to Move Industry Forward.

About BaRupOn LLC

BaRupOn LLC is an industrial development company focused on infrastructure, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and emerging technologies. Through its subsidiaries and strategic initiatives, the company supports projects designed to strengthen industrial capability, manufacturing growth, and long-term economic development.



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