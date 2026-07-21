Freytly Celebrates First Anniversary

Integrated Odoo shipping platform marks one year of helping growing businesses simplify small-parcel & LTL freight shipping.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freytly, an integrated Odoo shipping platform, is celebrating its one-year anniversary following a year of strong customer growth and positive user feedback. Designed to simplify logistics, Freytly helps businesses manage cost-effective small parcel and Less-Than-Truckload freight shipping directly within Odoo.Freytly serves small and medium-sized businesses, including independent sellers, manufacturers, wholesalers, e-commerce companies, and third party logistics providers. The platform gives users a simpler way to manage shipping operations, reduce manual work, control costs, and improve fulfillment without leaving Odoo."Freytly is built on the premise that efficient shipping shouldn't be a complex and costly challenge for growing businesses," said Chris Archer, Founder and President of Freytly. "We've reimagined the shipping solution, focusing on a user-first experience that eliminates hidden fees, confusing interfaces, and the need for high-volume commitments. Odoo platform users can now ship smarter, faster, and for less."*Tightly Integrated Odoo Shipping SolutionFreytly integrates directly with Odoo, allowing businesses to manage shipping within their existing workflows. The Freytly platform automatically syncs order information, retrieves real-time shipping rates, generates labels and shipping documents, and provides shipment tracking directly inside Odoo. For businesses looking to simplify fulfillment and scale their operations, Freytly provides a connected shipping solution without requiring users to switch between multiple systems and carrier portals.*Seamless LTL Freight ShippingFreytly’s LTL shipping capabilities help businesses manage freight operations with a simpler, more connected process. With Freytly, users can compare carrier options, schedule pickups, create bills of lading, generate shipping labels, and receive tracking numbers with just a few clicks. Shipment information remains connected to the original Odoo sales order, helping improve accuracy and visibility throughout the fulfillment process. Freytly also helps businesses manage required shipping documentation more confidently from pickup through delivery.*Meaningful Small-Parcel SavingsFreytly’s small-parcel shipping services give businesses access to reliable and cost-effective shipping options through major carriers, including UPS, USPS, and FedEx. Users can validate shipment details, compare available services, select the best option for each shipment, and view live rates directly within Odoo. Freytly helps businesses reduce shipping costs without sacrificing reliability, visibility, or service quality.*Reviews from early adopters commend Freytly for its tangible benefits"Reliable, efficient freight services with a variety of options tailored to your needs.” - Jeff R."A small company with a vast network of carriers. Competitive rates and above all, a very professional and friendly service."- Joey S.“Exceptional service and timely deliveries! I trust this company for all my shipping needs!” - Jeff W.*Get Ready to Ship Smarter with FreytlyBusinesses looking to optimize their logistics and achieve significant cost savings are invited to visit www.freytly.com to start shipping today. The platform offers competitive pricing tiers , starting at $99/month, with higher volume plans and custom pricing for 3PL partnerships.About FreytlyFreytly is a modern shipping platform built to make small-parcel and LTL freight shipping easy, affordable, and stress-free. Designed for small and medium-sized businesses, Freytly serves independent sellers, manufacturers, wholesalers, e-commerce companies, and third-party logistics providers. The platform provides access to competitive parcel and freight rates through a transparent, user-friendly shipping experience, helping businesses ship smarter, faster, and for less.

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