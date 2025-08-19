Bluemax Launches Fraud Shield for Odoo - Stopping Cyber Threats Before They Hit Your Odoo Implementation

BELOIT, KS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluemax Fraud Shield (bluemaxfraudshield.com) is proud to announce the official launch of its Fraud Shield application, designed to protect businesses that leverage Odoo ERP from spam and fraudulent activities. It’s very likely your business is under attack right now. Last year alone, there was an 87% growth in cyber fraud attempts. Although small businesses are the #1 target, all businesses need to be prepared. Bluemax Fraud Shield provides strong protection against cyber threats for Odoo implementations.Bluemax Fraud Shield was built to protect businesses from the escalating cost of fraud:> Teams wasting precious time on fake leads> Server resources drained by malicious traffic> Lost revenue from fraudulent transactions> Business reputations ruined by hackersBluemax Fraud Shield is the best solution that works for Odoo users. With advanced algorithms and real-time analytics, Bluemax Fraud Shield effectively monitors and filters out unwanted spam, while ensuring data and transactions are protected.> Built for Odoo - Available now on the Odoo App Store> Seamless Odoo Integration – No extra logins, no complicated setup> Smart Detection – Blocks threats, allowing only legitimate customers> Instant Response – Acts the moment suspicious activity is detected> Global Access Control – Block specific countries with one click“Fraud Shield was born out of necessity,” said Jeff Roberg, Co-founder of Bluemax Fraud Shield, “Not only did we have our own businesses being attacked, our Odoo clients were also under attack from hackers and spam generators.”“I was an early adopter of Odoo,” said Chris Archer, President of Racing Automotive Group and co-founder of Bluemax. “Over the last year, our cyber threats have exploded. Bluemax Fraud Shield gave me peace of mind for all my businesses running on Odoo.”About Bluemax Fraud ShieldAt Bluemax Fraud Shield, we understand that cyber attacks are growing astronomically. Businesses that leverage Odoo websites, eCommerce, payments and more are all potential cyber attack targets. We built Bluemax Fraud Shield for our own cyber and fraud attacks, but quickly realized Odoo users at-large could benefit from our application. With Bluemax Fraud Shield, we experienced a 100% elimination of fake sign-ups. If it works for the company that built it, it'll work for you.Odoo Businesses can learn more or start their free trial today:You can also find Bluemax Fraud Shield at the Odoo App Store:Bluemax Fraud Shield is part of Bluemax LLC - a group of companies that specialize in serving Odoo customers including hosting, implementations, custom development, support, security, merchant services and shipping solutions.Learn more at https://bluemax.co About Racing Automotive GroupRacing Automotive Group is a manufacturer and distributor of quality, high-performance racing products. Originally known for its fittings and steering products, Racing Automotive Group has added thousands of products that racing teams need everyday. Our catalog includes parts for chassis, power steering units, fuel systems, electrical systems, engines and, of course, thousands of fittings for every need.Learn more at https://www.racingautomotivegroup.com

