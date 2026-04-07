Bluemax Pay Launches Native Payment Solution for Odoo Customers, Powered by Global Payments Leader, Adyen

Seamlessly integrated enterprise-grade payments platform, built specifically for Odoo customers.

By powering Bluemax Pay with Adyen, we offer merchants a modern solution that handles everything from online checkout to physical terminals, seamlessly integrated inside Odoo.” — Jeff Roberg

BELOIT, KS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluemax Pay today announced the official launch of its comprehensive payment processing solution for the Odoo ecosystem, powered by Adyen . This launch provides a native extension to Odoo’s payment framework, delivering an enterprise-grade solution for the Odoo ecosystem. Business owners will benefit from tightly integrated payment processing, increased payment options, automated reconciliation, simplified refunds and improved funding times.Historically, business owners have relied on patched together payment solutions to connect disparate operations, often juggling separate providers for online sales and point-of-sale transactions. This ad-hoc approach drives-up maintenance costs, increases risk, slows down operations, and creates reconciliation nightmares.Whether businesses are managing online sales, in-store transactions, or sales orders, Bluemax Pay streamlines payment acceptance throughout the Odoo platform. By bringing a wide range of Adyen payment options to the Odoo ecosystem, including debit, credit cards (in-person and not-present), and Pay by Bank , Bluemax Pay enables business owners to more easily serve diverse customer profiles while expanding sales channels."Our mission is to help businesses eliminate the operational headaches of fragmented payment technology and processes," said Jeff Roberg, CTO at Bluemax Pay. "By powering Bluemax Pay with Adyen, we offer merchants a modern solution that handles everything from online checkout to physical terminals, seamlessly integrated inside Odoo."Key platform benefits of the Bluemax Pay include:Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure: Growing Odoo customers want payment solutions that scale. Access the same robust, data-driven payment infrastructure trusted by some of the world's largest enterprises.Native Card Present & POS Integration: Enabling true unified commerce is no longer a dream. Leverage fully supported physical credit card terminals directly within Odoo.Faster Funding: Waiting for funds to clear can hinder your business's cash flow. Enjoy swift access to your earnings, with most customers seeing funds deposited into accounts the next business day.Reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Consolidating hardware, software, and payment processing into one solution. Experience significant total cost of ownership improvement, compared to fragmented systems, with a unified commerce platform.Automated Reconciliation: Dreading the often burdensome process. Speed up your payment and accounting reconciliation with an automated solution.To learn more about how to streamline your Odoo payment processing, or to schedule a demo, visit bluemaxpay.com.

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